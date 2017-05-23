WSJ: Chevron interest rate on loans to Australian unit draws ire of regulators

A tax dispute between Chevron (CVX) and Australia's government has the potential to cost the company billions of dollars, WSJ reports.

The case deals with CVX's practice of financing its Australian operations with loans to its subsidiary in the country at interest rates that are much higher than market benchmarks; the arrangement boosts the Australian unit's costs, which in turn reduces taxable profit - in some cases, the difference in rates was nearly seven percentage points.

CVX last month lost an appeal of a 2015 ruling in favor of the Australian Taxation office and said Friday that it is planning an appeal to the country's highest court.

The case is limited to CVX's business dealings in Australia, and means the company owes a tax bill of ~$250M including penalties for the 2004-08 tax years, but an unfavorable ruling could cause a tax increase of $150M-$300M/year, according to a WSJ analysis.

"There's an awful lot at stake with this ruling, not just for Chevron but for any intercompany lending in Australia and, more broadly, around the globe," CVX CFO Pat Yarrington has said.