Helmerich & Payne -5% as Goldman cuts to Sell

Helmerich & Payne (HP -5.2%) plunges after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $45 price target, slashed from $63, saying the stock's valuation and consensus estimates have downside risk amid a likely flattening of the U.S. land rig count over the coming months.
Goldman expects dayrates to peak at ~$20K/day, which likely would drive consensus estimates lower, according to TheFly.com.
The firm continues to recommend Halliburton (HAL -0.2%), ProPetro Holding (PUMP +1%) and U.S. Silica (SLCA -1.9%) with Buy ratings.
