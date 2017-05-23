Helmerich & Payne -5% as Goldman cuts to Sell

Helmerich & Payne (HP -5.2% ) plunges after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $45 price target, slashed from $63, saying the stock's valuation and consensus estimates have downside risk amid a likely flattening of the U.S. land rig count over the coming months.

Goldman expects dayrates to peak at ~$20K/day, which likely would drive consensus estimates lower, according to TheFly.com.