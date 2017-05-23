New home sales disappoint, prices fall

April new home sales came in at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 569K, well below March's revised rate of 642K, and roughly equal to the rate in April of 2016. Expectations had been for 610K.

Looking at regions, there was a big drop in sales in the west - to 126K from 171K.

The median price of $309.2K was down 3.8% Y/Y.

Taking the first four months of the year together, new home sales are on track to hit 623K in 2017 vs. 561K last year.

The homebuilders were higher out of the gate this morning, but have given up those gains since the print hit. ITB -0.15%