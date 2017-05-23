Theravance and Mylan's COPD candidate revefenacin successful in late-stage studies

Results from several Phase 3 clinical trials assessing Theravance Biopharma (TBPH +0.1% ) and Mylan N.V.'s (MYL +2.1% ) revefenacin in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) demonstrated the safety and efficacy of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist. The data were presented at the American Thoracic Society Conference in Washington, DC.

Results from over 1,250 COPD patients showed treatment with revefenacin produced a statistically significant improvement in lung function and a safety profile comparable to placebo.

An open-label active comparator study should wind up mid-year. If all goes well, an NDA filing should be made by year-end seeking approval of revefenacin administered via a once-daily nebulized bronchodilator.

