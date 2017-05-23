Live video gains pace solid beat for Momo

Up solidly premarket, Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) has tumbled 4.2% in a sell-off after posting Q1 earnings that easily beat Street expectations on the back of rapidly growing paid video.

Revenues rose 421% with the help of continuing momentum from a live video service launched in Q3 2015, which hit 4.1M paying users in Q1. Non-GAAP net income per ADS rose by a multiple as well, to $0.44 from $0.06 a year ago.

Monthly active users came to 85.2M vs. a year-ago 72.3M.

Revenue breakout: Live video service, $212.6M (up 1,264%); Value-added service, $22.9M (up 53.9%); Mobile marketing, $17.9M (up 44.8%); Mobile games, $11.6M (up 55.5%); other services, $344,000 (down 50.1%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $283M-$288M (above consensus for $273.6M).

