Investors applaud Berkshire Hills Bancorp purchase, capital raise

Pittsfield, MA-based (for now) Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB +2% ) will expand its presence in central/eastern MA, with yesterday morning's announcement of an agreement to purchase Commerce Bancshares in an all-stock deal valued at $209M.

Post-purchase, Berkshire's assets will expand to $12B from the current $9.8B, and 13 branches will be added in the Worcester area and three in Boston, setting the stage for Berkshire to move its HQ to Boston.

That $209M equates to 129% of Commerce's tangible book value. Berkshire expects book value dilution of $0.15 per share, and 4-5% EPS accretion in 2018.

Alongside, Berkshire has raised about $152.9M with the sale of 4.6M shares for $34.50 each.

Today's gain puts BHLB at $36.30.