Woodside Petroleum sees production growing 15% by 2020

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) expects its production to grow by ~15% by 2020, with supply from the Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project and its own Greater Enfield project, both off Western Australia.

Production will continue to grow after 2020 with the expansion of the Pluto LNG project in Australia and possible output from an oil project off Senegal, Woodside says at its annual investor briefing day.

CEO Peter Coleman says the Chevron-operated Wheatstone LNG project is on track to start producing in the next few weeks.

The CEO also says Woodside hopes to reach a final investment decision on developing gas from its Browse asset off Australia's northwest coast in 2019; Browse is now being viewed as a source to supply gas to the North West Shelf LNG plant from 2025 rather than being developed as an expensive new LNG project.