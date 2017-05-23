Stein Mart bounces off of 52-week low

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) is up 15.23% as it bounces off a 52-week low of $1.00 set earlier this week.

Some traders are chatting up the stock as oversold following its 72% YTD swoon.

Stein Mart reported earnings last week.

CEO's assessment: "Given the uncertain retail environment, we are being more conservative planning fall, keeping a higher percentage of our buying in reserve to opportunistically take advantage of any sales upside. We expect to see additional inventory reductions as the year progresses."