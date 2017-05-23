House hearing on border adjustment tax kicks off

The House Committee on Ways and Means is hearing testimony on the proposed border adjustment tax. In advance of the hearing being chaired by Kevin Brady (R-Texas), the apparel industry has been on a media blitz to attack the proposed tax.

"While it is clearly time to institute tax reform, the border adjustment tax would have a disturbing impact on the U.S. apparel and footwear industry and refutes many of the positive provisions included in the overall House tax blueprint," states American Apparel & Footwear Association CEO Rick Helfenbein.

"Unfortunately, and without question, the BAT would result in increased prices and job losses for our industry. Furthermore, this BAT provision would adversely impact low-income American families that rely on inexpensive essentials, such as clothes and shoes," he adds.

Target's CEO is due to testify later in the day.

