Analysts split on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY +0.1% ) is getting the yin and yang treatment this morning. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral and Cleveland Research upgraded it to Buy.

GS analyst Robert Jones cut his price target to $55 (12% downside risk) from $60 citing modest post-SIRONA-merger growth that does not support the current valuation.

A couple of weeks ago, the company reported a 17% increase in Q1 sales but a 63% drop in EPS.

Management expects EPS of $2.80 - 2.90 this year. Consensus view for Q2 is EPS of $0.66 on revenues of $998.8M.