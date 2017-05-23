Wal-Mart aims high in Florida

Wal-Mart (WMT +0.4% ) announces that it is making a heavy investment in Florida.

The company says it will open nine new stores across the state, which is expected to create more than 800 jobs. A multi-million-dollar capital investment plan set by Wal-Mart includes remodeling more than 40 locations across the state.

In the summer, Wal-Mart will open an 150-acre e-commerce distribution center campus in Davenport. The retailer also confirms plans to break ground later this year on a new distribution center for perishable goods in Cocoa.

Source: Press Release