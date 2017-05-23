PPG CEO sees no reason to raise offer for Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries (PPG +0.4% ) CEO Michael McGarry says there is no reason to raise its offer from Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF, OTCQX:AKZOY) but would consider adjusting terms to address employment concerns.

The CEO says the latest bid, which PPG made nearly a month ago and Akzo rejected two weeks later, could drop because financing costs of a deal would increase without a negotiation, adding that most Akzo shareholders are calling for the Dutch company to engage in talks.

A Dutch court ruling on whether Akzo should hold a vote on the removal of Chairman Antony Burgmans is scheduled for May 29, and McGarry says PPG will wait for the verdict before deciding its next move.

PPG is in discussions with Dutch market regulator AFM about extending by up to two weeks a June 1 deadline to submit a formal bid for Akzo while it awaits the court's decision.