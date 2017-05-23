Altice to rebrand sprawling telecom portfolio under its name

Multinational telecom Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) -- amid a push into America that's included the purchases of SuddenLink and Cablevision, and a thwarted run at Time Warner Cable -- has announced a branding revamp to unify its growing portfolio under its own name.

Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) worked with Altice to create the new campaign and identity, including a new logo.

France's Numericable became SFR after those companies merged under Altice's auspices; now SFR will be rebranded as Altice, as will Cablevision's Optimum services in the U.S.

The company's business-to-business brands will transition to "Altice Business." Meanwhile, sub-brands in a few select areas won't change: Red, in France; Moche, Uzo and Sapo in Portugal; Next TV in Israel; its media news brands; and press brands of SFR Presse and Teads.