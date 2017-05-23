Global Sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement

Global Sources (GSOL +49% ) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Amalgamation with Expo Holdings I Ltd.(Parent) and Expo Holdings II Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent.

Pursuant to amalgamation the Company will be amalgamated and continue as an exempted company limited by shares registered under the laws of Bermuda which will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent.

As per the terms and conditions of Amalgamation Agreement each issued and outstanding common share of the Company will be automatically cancelled and converted into the right to receive an amount equal to US$18.00 in cash, without interest.

The Amalgamation Consideration represents a premium of 50.0% over the Company's closing price of US$12.00 per Share on May 22, the last trading day prior to the date that the Company entered into the Amalgamation Agreement, and a premium of 72.65% to the volume-weighted average closing prices of the Shares during the 30 trading days prior to May 22.

Press Release