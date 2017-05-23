New FDA chief Gottlieb takes aim at U.S. opioid epidemic

New FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. is tasking the agency to refine its regulatory scope related to opioid pain killers. Calling the epidemic of opioid addiction "his highest initial priority," he has established a steering committee to explore additional ways the regulator can address the problem.

Key questions: Should there be some form of mandatory education for healthcare professionals to ensure proper dosing?

Should the FDA take additional steps to ensure that the number of prescribed opioid doses are more closely tailored to patients' medical indication?

Is the FDA doing enough in its drug review process to adequately consider the risk of abuse and misuse of opioids? Are new policies needed?

ETFs: GRX, IRY, IXJ, BME, THW, GNRX