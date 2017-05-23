Waymo spinoff seen creating $70B autonomous juggernaut

Morgan Stanley theorizes that Waymo could be worth $70B in a spin-off scenario and compete against Tesla (TSLA -1%) for capital and talent. By comparison, Tesla trades with a market cap of just over $50B.
The firm bases its estimate off of Waymo accounting for 1% of global miles driven by 2030 and generating about $1.25 in revenue per mile. "More miles/year and revenue/mile could lead to an enterprise value of ~$140B," gushes MS. Waymo is seen generating operating margin of 8% at scale.
A previous note from Morgan pitched a dream partnership between Waymo and Lyft (Private:LYFT).
Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) and Equal-weight rating on Tesla.