Waymo spinoff seen creating $70B autonomous juggernaut

Morgan Stanley theorizes that Waymo could be worth $70B in a spin-off scenario and compete against Tesla (TSLA -1% ) for capital and talent. By comparison, Tesla trades with a market cap of just over $50B.

The firm bases its estimate off of Waymo accounting for 1% of global miles driven by 2030 and generating about $1.25 in revenue per mile. "More miles/year and revenue/mile could lead to an enterprise value of ~$140B," gushes MS. Waymo is seen generating operating margin of 8% at scale.

A previous note from Morgan pitched a dream partnership between Waymo and Lyft (Private:LYFT).

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) and Equal-weight rating on Tesla.