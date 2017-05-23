Atwood Oceanics +2% as Goldman upgrades, sees potential takeover target

Atwood Oceanics (ATW +2.1% ) is higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Neutral from Sell with an $8.25 price target, raised from $7.50, citing better visibility into re-contracting prospects for its four deepwater rigs.

Goldman also sees ATW as an attractive M&A target for companies looking to high-grade their fleets close to the bottom of the offshore drilling cycle, noting ATW's young rig fleet with an average age of less than five years vs. the industry average of 14 years.

The firm also notes ATW’s G&A is running very high - 70% of 2018 EBITDA and 18% of normalized EBITDA - thus any potential buyer could realize significant cost synergies.