Aeglea Bio expects to expand early-stage study of lead product candidate AEB1102 into specific tumors types by Q4/Q1; shares down 8%

In an update to investors, Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE -7.7% ) reports that its Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of lead product candidate AEB1102 has demonstrated clinical proof of mechanism.

The study's expansion phase, expected to be initiated in Q4 or Q1 2018, will feature three single-agent tumor arms: cutaneous melanoma, uveal melanoma and small cell lung cancer, all cancers that has shown a dependence on arginine. Each arm will enroll up to 12 patients.

AEB1102 is an engineered human arginase I enzyme designed to degrade the amino acid arginine.

Separately, the company appointed Aaron Schuchart as Chief Business Officer effective yesterday. He joins the firm from Coherus Biosciences where he was VP of business development and strategic alliances.

Investors appear disappointed with AEB1102's timeline. Shares are down almost triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 110K shares.