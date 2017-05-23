JetBlue rallies after solid unit revenue forecast

Raymond James weighs in on the new guidance from JetBlue (JBLU +2.5% ) that has shares gaining

"JetBlue increased 2Q17 RASM guidance from 3-6% to 4-6%. The new guidance range is in line with our expectation of a 5% increase," updates the firm.

On a broader sector look, RJ issues favorable analysis. "The improved outlook follows similar increases by American and Delta earlier this month and we believe is consistent with improving RASM trends seen at other U.S. carriers heading into the peak summer season," reads the note.

Previously: JetBlue updates forecast (May 23)