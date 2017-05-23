Toll Brothers modestly higher after big earnings beat, guidance boost

FQ2 net income of $124.6M or $0.73 per share compared to $89.1M and $0.51 a year ago. Expectations had been for $0.63.

Home building deliveries of 1,638 units up 26%; revenue of $1.36B up 22%. ASP slips to $832.4K from $855.5K.

Net signed contracts of 2,511 units up 26%; up 23% in dollars to $2.02B. ASP if $804.2K vs. $825.5K.

Adjusted gross margin of 24.3% down 140 basis points.

For the first three weeks of FQ3 (starting May 1), non-binding reservations up 12% Y/Y.

Full-year delivery guidance now seen at 6,950-7,450 homes vs. 6.7K-7.5K; projected revenue of $5.4B-$6.1B vs. $5.17B earned in 16 (ASP is seen at $775K-$825K). Full-year adjusted gross margin is reaffirmed at 24.8%-25.3%.

Shares were sharply higher out of the gate in response to the results, but have eased since. TOL +0.8%

