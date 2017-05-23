Preorders start for Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) revealed the new Surface Pro tablet line during a media event in Shanghai, according to The Seattle Times.

The Pro tablets range in cost and features from the baseline $799 model with Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Core M processor and 4GB of RAM to the $2,699 model with 16GB of RAM and Intel’s Core i7 processor. Those prices don’t include the keyboard needed to turn the Pro into a laptop or the stylus to use on the 12.3-inch touchscreen.

The battery life across the Pro devices lasts 50% longer than previous Surface models such as the Surface Pro 4 launched in 2015.

Microsoft hopes the Pro line continues the new successes to the Surface products, which initially faced poor sales. Better faring products have included the Surface Studio desktop and the Surface laptop launched in early May.

Surface Pro preorders opened today and the tablets will launch on June 15.