Activision Blizzard presses brand licensing expansion at expo

Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.9% ) is adding more detail to its expansion into the entertainment world -- movies, shows, and consumer products -- with presentations at Licensing Expo 2017.

The company's Consumer Products Group makes its official debut, building on plans the company has discussed around its individual properties previously. The company has partners including Bioworld, Mattel, McFarlane Toys, Razer and Otterbox making related products.

In Call of Duty, along with the release of the latest iteration of that war shooter this November (Call of Duty: WWII), Activision has a $4M prize pool for its e-Sports competition Call of Duty World League, and continues to work on a film franchise.

Netflix has ordered a third season of Skylanders Academy (based on the toys-to-life business) for 2018; its second season debuts later this year.

On the Blizzard side, an Overwatch e-Sports league is on the way, and Blizzard games have merchandise partners including Good Smile, Dark Horse and Tokidoki.

At King, Candy Crush Saga licensing is doing well in food (confectionary, chocolate, and ice cream), and a live-action TV game show is coming this summer on CBS.