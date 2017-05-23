Drexel reiterates Buy on Snap, expecting user engagement

With new enhancements to its storytelling platform in the face of hot competition in that area from Facebook, Snap (SNAP -0.4% ) should see increased engagement, Drexel Hamilton says.

The firm reiterated its Buy rating and price target of $30, implying 50% upside from today's price of $20.

"Over the past couple of months, Snap made important innovation announcements and added new original content that we believe will drive increased user engagement on the Snapchat platform," writes analyst Brian White.

Jefferies Group also reiterated its Buy rating, and an identical price target of $30.