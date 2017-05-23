Bunge +15% on reported Glencore takeover approach

Bunge (BG +14.7% ) blasts higher following a WSJ report that it received a takeover offer from commodity trader Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY).

It is not clear where any discussions between the companies stand but any deal would be substantial: BG's current market value totals nearly $10B including debt, and its enterprise value is ~$15B.

An acquisition of BG, one of the world’s largest traders and processors of commodities such as soybeans and corn, would give Glencore a major presence in the U.S.