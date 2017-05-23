Westinghouse reaches deal for $800M U.S. bankruptcy loan

Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) Westinghouse Electric unit tells a U.S. court that it reached a deal to borrow $800M after allaying creditors' concerns that the money would wind up with non-bankrupt affiliates overseas, although the bankruptcy judge still wants to review the agreement.

A Westinghouse lawyer says cash from the loan would allow the company to complete its business plan by July 27 and move toward exiting bankruptcy.