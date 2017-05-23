Westinghouse reaches deal for $800M U.S. bankruptcy loan

Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) Westinghouse Electric unit tells a U.S. court that it reached a deal to borrow $800M after allaying creditors' concerns that the money would wind up with non-bankrupt affiliates overseas, although the bankruptcy judge still wants to review the agreement.
A Westinghouse lawyer says cash from the loan would allow the company to complete its business plan by July 27 and move toward exiting bankruptcy.
Toshiba's lawyer says the company is close to reaching an agreement with SCANA (SCG +0.8%) to cap Toshiba's liability on the Summer nuclear power project, which should help ease the company's financial stress while it tries to sell its chip business; Toshiba earlier reached an agreement to limit guarantees on Southern Co.'s (SO +0.4%) delayed Vogtle nuclear project at ~$3.6B.
