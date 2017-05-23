Petrobras issues $4B in debt on international markets

Petrobras (PBR +1.5% ) says it issued $4B in debt on international markets at the lowest interest average interest rate since 2013.

PBR, the world's most indebted oil company, says it plans to use the net proceeds to pay down bonds coming due next year; PBR has nearly $30B in debt coming due in 2017 and 2018, including interest and principal.

The bond sale was priced a week ago, which probably helped to lock in the favorable rate; since then, corruption allegations against Brazilian Pres. Temer have jeopardized his presidency and the future of his economic policies, which have aided PBR's deleveraging efforts.