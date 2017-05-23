LinkedIn, HP launch data center hardware non-profit

Open19 Foundation, a new data center non-profit co-founded by Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) LinkedIn, has launched with the first project expected in Q4. The Foundation builds on LinkedIn’s Open19 project, which was announced last summer.

The foundation will create data center hardware solutions that allow for a customized build using multiple suppliers that are financially and physically practical for even smaller companies.

Open19’s platform consists of a brick cage, power shelf, and network switch as the main elements with the cage supporting four different types of bricks that contain servers and storage. The open-source design allows for the use of multiple suppliers in building a customized platform.

Founding partners include GE Digital (NYSE:GE) , HP Digital (NYSE:HPE) , and Vapor IO.

The Open19 project will compete with Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) Open Compute Project.