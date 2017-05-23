Reuters: Shell plans to sell C$4.1B stake in Canadian Natural Resources

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is seeking to sell a ~C$4.1B (US$3B) stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -1.4% ) that it acquired as part of a deal to retreat from Canada's oil sands earlier this year, Reuters reports.

Shell has been interviewing investment banks to hire a financial adviser for the sale, which would help pay down the debt it assumed with the acquisition of BG Group, according to the report.

Shell agreed in March to sell most of its Canadian oil sands assets for $8.5B, including ~98M CNQ shares which are currently valued at ~C$4.1B.