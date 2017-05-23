Sanofi and Regeneron's RA med Kevzara faces crowded market

The FDA approval of Sanofi (SNY -0.1% ) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN) Kevzara (sarilumab) to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is just the first hurdle in its expected march to blockbuster status.

FiercePharma's Tracy Staton writes that the field is already hotly contested, led by AbbVie's Humira, Roche's Actemra and, shortly, GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson's sirukumab (FDA decision expected next quarter).

The entrenched nature of the leaders is the overriding reason that Kevzara is priced at $39K, lower than the two leading TNF-alpha drugs.

Kevzara is an IL-6 inhibitor which bodes well for its long-term fit in the treatment paradigm according to Sanofi's Jonathan Sadeh. He says RA is commonly diagnosed in the middle-aged which means they need treatment over decades. First-line therapy, typically a TNF, loses its effectiveness over time so the doctors should switch to a drug with a different mechanism of action.

The challenge for Sanofi and Regeneron is convincing physicians that Kevzara should be used as first-line instead of second, third or fourth line. This was the motivation behind the head-to-head study with Humira which showed the superiority of Kevzara.

Sadeh adds that Kevzara has shown that it stalls the progression of joint damage as determined by radiographic imaging, a key selling point.