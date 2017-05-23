FDA OKs Merck's Keytruda for certain solid tumors

Merck (MRK +0.8% ) is on a regulatory roll with cancer med KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). In its second approval in a week, the FDA OKs the use of the PD-1 inhibitor to treat adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors that are have a genetic profile called microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR). The indication applies to patients with solid tumors who have progressed following prior treatment and have no viable alternative treatment options and patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) who have progressed after certain chemotherapy.

MSI-H and dMMR tumors, representing ~5% of CRC cases, contain abnormalities that affect the proper repair of DNA in cells.

Last week, the FDA approved KEYTRUDA for bladder cancer.