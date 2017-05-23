Kansas regulator denies Westar, Great Plains request for more time on merger

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it will not grant more time for Westar Energy (WR +0.2% ) and Great Plains Energy (GXP +0.2% ) to revise the proposed $12.2B merger of the two companies following the regulator's rejection of the deal last month.

The decision means WR and GXP would need to start from scratch if they want to again pursue a merger.

The companies filed a petition for reconsideration on May 5 seeking additional time to determine whether they could agree on a revised transaction proposal.