Veracyte's Envisia shows utility in improving diagnosis of IPF

Clinical validation studies showed the benefits of Veracyte's (VCYT -0.1% ) Envisia Genomic Classifier in enhancing the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The data were presented at the American Thoracic Society Congress in Washington, DC.

The results were generated from a 30-site study, BRAVE, involving 236 transbronchial biopsy samples from 49 patients. The data showed Envisia's ability to detect usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP), a pattern whose presence is necessary for the diagnosis of IPF. The test demonstrated 90% specificity (ability to accurately categorize true negatives) and 67% sensitivity (the ability to detect true positives).

Envisia Genomic Classifier identifies 190 genes using machine learning and RNA sequencing to detect the presence or absence of UIP using samples obtain via bronchoscopy, less invasive that tissue biopsy samples.