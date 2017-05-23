Maxim Group still favors Splunk in big data, reiterating Buy

As analysts launch their coverage on Cloudera (CLDR +3.3% ) -- mostly at Buy or Neutral stances -- Maxim Group maintains its big-data top pick is Splunk (SPLK -0.1% ).

Cisco Systems (CSCO +0.5% ) has passed up Cloudera as a competitive concern for Splunk, analyst Nehal Chokshi writes, due to its $3.9B purchase deal for AppDynamics -- which now can lean on Cisco resources to broaden its scope more aggressively.

But Splunk has the best sales productivity ratio of the six companies it looked at, he says: not just Cloudera and Cisco but Mulesoft (MULE -2.4% ), New Relic (NEWR -0.2% ) and Alteryx (AYX +1.5% ).

"For APPD to become a true problem to SPLK, APPD would need to attain the scale of SPLK," Chokshi says, and AppDynamics faces a challenge doubling its productivity like that, due to the need for efficiency in handing off from core CSCO sales to the expanding team at APPD, and the fact that Cisco doesn't look like it's extending AppDynamics tech beyond application performance management.