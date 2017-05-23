Neurocrine's Ingrezza flunks mid-stage study in Tourette's; shares down 8% after hours

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) slumps 8% after hours on increased volume in response to its announcement that INGREZZA (valbenazine) failed to beat placebo in a Phase 2 clinical trial, T-Force Green, in Tourette syndrome.

The company says an exposure-response analysis showed the selected doses were sub-therapeutic for adequate tic reduction in the majority of pediatric subjects. In the subset of patients who experienced drug exposure in the appropriate range, there was a "substantial" reduction in tics.

"This study showed that we underestimated the INGREZZA dose needed for the pediatric population but also provided us with a clear-cut view into the level of dosing required for future studies," said Christopher F. O'Brien, Chief Medical Officer of Neurocrine. "We have developed a complete exposure-response model from this study that we believe accurately defines the appropriate dose-range to be tested in the next clinical study that will be started later this year. We were very pleased with the conduct of the T-Force GREEN study in that we were able to identify the appropriate pediatric subjects for the clinical trial, and the investigators demonstrated consistent and appropriate application of the Yale Global Tic Severity Scale."