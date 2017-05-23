China's CNPC to invest $2B in Peru oil and gas block, official says

China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR) plans to invest $2B in an oil and natural gas block in southern Peru over the next six years, and expects to start drilling 60 wells this year, according to Rafael Zoeger, the head of Peru's state energy agency Perupetro.

CNPC's block 58 has ~3.9T cf of natural gas reserves, according to government data, enough to increase Peru's total gas reserves by 27%.

Zoeger also says Chilean oil and gas producer GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) probably will present a plan to develop block 64 in northern Peru in the coming weeks.