ViaSat +5.4% after record performance in government, satellite units

ViaSat (VSAT -1.9% ) has jumped 6% after hours after beating revenue expectations in its fiscal Q4 earnings, largely due to a boost in its government segment.

Revenues hit records in that segment and in Satellite Services for both the quarter and the fiscal year. And operating cash flow hit a record $411.3M for fiscal 2017.

for Q4, net income was up 49.4% to $6.7M on a GAAP basis; non-GAAP net income rose 29.3% to $18.5M.

Adjusted EBITDA of $83.5M was up 3.5% but missed an expected $84.8M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $196.5M (up 11.3%); Service, $219.97M (up 12.5%).

Revenue by segment: Satellite Services, $160.9M (up 10.6%); Commercial Networks, $59.1M (down 5%); Government Systems, $196.5M (up 19.5%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release