Spring Bank's HBV candidate SB 9200 shows favorable safety profile in mid-stage study

Top-line results from a Phase 2a clinical trial, ACHIEVE, assessing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:SBPH) SB 9200 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection showed an encouraging safety profile.

There were no serious adverse events observed during the 12-week study. Treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate, with no interferon-like side effects. There were no Grade 3 (serious) laboratory abnormalities, but ALT flares (rapid increases in the liver enzyme) were observed in three patients, but only one was receiving SB 9200. This instance was categorized as a beneficial immune flare because it was associated with a significant reduction in HBV DNA.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the data.