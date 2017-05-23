Stocks notch four-session win streak

Stocks edged higher in a fourth straight session of gains, nearly erasing last Wednesday's losses and remaining resilient in the face of political turmoil and even terror attacks.

“First quarter profits were clearly exceptional, not just better than what analysts forecasted, [and] that’s the primary reason why this market just keeps driving higher,” says Ed Keon, managing director and portfolio manager at QMA.

Financial stocks (+0.8%) rose alongside Treasury yields to rank as the day's best performing sector; the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 3 bps to 2.29%.

Health care (+0.4%) also outperformed, relying on broad strength to overcome Alexion Pharma's 9% plunge on news that its CFO will resign in August.

Consumer discretionary (-0.4%) settled at the bottom, weighed by retailers after AutoZone and DSW missed earnings expectations.

U.S. crude oil settled 0.7% higher at $51.48/bbl, shedding early losses that followed the release of the White House's proposed budget, which calls for selling half of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.