ImmunoGen divests ADC candidate to Debiopharm for as much as $55M; shares up 4% after hours

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) divests antibody-drug conjugate candidate IMGN529/DEBIO 1562 to Lausanne, Switzerland-based Debiopharm International SA.

Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunoGen will receive $25M upfront, a $5M milestone after the technology transfer and a $25M milestone triggered by the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial.

Debiopharm VP of clinical R&D Chris Freitag says, “IMGN529/DEBIO 1562 has already generated compelling clinical data and we look forward to further exploring it in combination with Rituxan, which could provide an attractive alternative to conventional chemotherapies for patients with NHL such as diffuse large-cell B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)."