Ooma -12.8% postmarket after Q1 revenues miss

Ooma (OOMA +0.4% ) is off 12.8% in light postmarket trading after it posted a narrower-than-expected loss in Q1 earnings but missed on revenues.

Gross profit rose 17.5% to $16M. Adjusted EBITDA swung to a gain of $0.1M from a year-ago loss of $1.1M.

"Our subscription services revenue for Office and Telo combined grew 20% in Q1 versus a year ago, however, we are disappointed that revenue from both Business Promoter and Talkatone declined in the quarter," says CEO Eric Stang. " We are behind on some key residential initiatives for the year and are taking steps to improve our execution."

Revenue breakout: Subscription and services, $24.1M (up 12.1%); Product and other, $3.5M (up 17.%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $27.6M-$28M (below consensus for $29.6M) and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 to -$0.05, vs. expectations for -$0.03. For full fiscal 2018, it sees revenues of $113M-$116M (below consensus for $122.5M) and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 to -$0.13 (vs. consensus for -$0.11).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release