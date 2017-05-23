Container Store +36% after Q1 earnings beat, restructuring plan

Container Store (NYSE:TCS) +36.1% AH after easily beating Q1 earnings expectations, issuing above consensus 2017 guidance and unveiling a restructuring plan.

Along with Q1 EPS that rose 143% Y/Y from $0.07 in the prior-year quarter, TCS says Q1 revenues rose 5.3% to $221M and comparable store sales improved to -0.2%

TCS also announces a four-part "optimization" plan that includes "sales initiatives, certain full-time position eliminations at TCS, organizational realignment at Elfa and ongoing savings and efficiency efforts."

TCS did not disclose the number of jobs that will be eliminated, but expects to incur related pre-tax charges of $9M-$11M ($0.12-$0.14/share) in FY 2017, with anticipated savings of $12M-$15M, adding $0.03-$0.05 to EPS for the year.