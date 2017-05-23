GE Energy Financial plans to invest $3B this year, half for renewables

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) energy investing subsidiary expects to commit $3B this year, with at least half going to support wind, solar and other renewable energy projects around the world, says David Nason, the top executive of the unit.

Nason says most of this year's investments from the GE Energy Financial Services unit will occur in North America, including deals to repower existing wind farms by replacing aging turbines with new ones.

The unit has committed more than $15B to renewables since 2004, including about $5B over the past three years, including the first U.S. commercial offshore wind farm at Block Island in Rhode Island.