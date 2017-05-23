Citi: Dish, Amazon wireless deal could serve IoT ambitions

Talks reported last week between Amazon.com (AMZN +0.1% ) and Dish Network (DISH +0.1% ) over teaming somehow on wireless service are "unusual" but could pay off in the burgeoning Internet of Things market, according to Citigroup.

The retail giant could be an "anchor customer" for Dish's ambitions since Amazon Web Services could use a wireless network for IoT purposes, says analyst Michael Rollins.

The cloud computing arm's platform could be paired with analytics, and "Together, (Dish and Amazon) could bundle cloud (Anything as a Service) with connectivity (Spectrum as a Service) to lower cost and accelerate the development of IoT services," Rollins says.

But Dish stock could take a hit if the deal adds confusion around a possible spectrum-fueled buyout of Dish by Verizon, he writes.

