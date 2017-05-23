Exxon loses a round in court battle with New York AG

A New York state appeals court rules Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) must turn over records in the state attorney general's investigation into how much the company knew about global warming while publicly downplaying the effects on its business.

The appeals court upheld a lower court decision, rejecting XOM's argument that the court did not properly consider which state's laws on turning over evidence in an investigation should apply in the case; XOM's headquarters are in Texas, while the probe is taking place in New York.

XOM also is fighting the investigation in Manhattan federal court, arguing that NY AG Eric Schneiderman and Massachusetts AG Maura Healey, who is conducting a separate probe, are motivated by politics.