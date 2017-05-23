AT&T planning a more phone-friendly Time Warner

AT&T (T +0.2% ) -- ever mindful of mobile video as it's moved to acquire DirecTV, establish streaming service DirecTV now and pursue content powerhouse Time Warner (TWX +0.3% ) -- is floating the idea of more easily digestible programs, including even 20-minute episodes of Game of Thrones.

The telecom giant's CEO, Randall Stephenson, is setting expectations that the company will take a firm hand in managing Time Warner after the $85B deal's done, based on comments at an investor conference.

“I’ll cause (CEO Richard) Plepler at HBO to panic when I say this, but can you begin to think about things like Game of Thrones as an example, where in a mobile environment, a 60-minute episode may not be the best experience. Should you think about 20-minute episodes?”

Stephenson pointed the way to adding value to Time Warner programming, boosting ad rates and making it more phone-friendly. The two companies together would be "bordering on one trillion impressions per year."