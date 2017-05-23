Scorpio Tankers buys Navig8 Tankers, launches concurrent $200M offering

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) -5.2% AH after agreeing to acquire Navig8 Product Tankers and launching a concurrent $200M public offering to help fund the deal.

STNG says the merger deal will bring in Navig8’s 27 operating product tankers, acquiring four LR1 tankers immediately for $42.2M and the remaining 23 tankers upon the closing of the merger in exchange for issuing 55M common shares to Navig8 shareholders.

STNG says the offering, which includes an underwriters option to purchase up to $30M in additional shares, is planned to fund the purchase of the LR1 tankers, provide cash to further strengthen its balance sheet and enhance liquidity, and for general corporate purposes.