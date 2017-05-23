NBA pushes TNT to fourth ratings win in five weeks

TNT (TWX +0.4% ) has scored its fourth cable prime-time ratings win in five weeks, topping typical leader Fox News (FOX -1.7% , FOXA -1.9% ) with the help of an old reliable, the NBA playoffs.

NBA programming on the Turner network took five of the top 10-rated individual shows, including the top three, according to Nielsen. That pushed TNT to an average of 3.1M viewers in prime time -- better than the 2.2M viewers at FNC, whose prime-time lineup has taken a talent hit without Bill O'Reilly and Megyn Kelly.

Rounding out the top five were MSNBC (CMCSA +0.7% ), with 1.8M viewers; ESPN (DIS -0.6% ), with 1.7M; and CNN (NYSE:TWX), with 1.4M.

Fox News topped the whole-day ratings, however, for the 20th straight week, ahead of Nickelodeon, MSNBC and CNN.

The top-watched prime-time cable program was TNT's coverage of Sunday's Boston/Cleveland game, drawing 6.9M viewers. ESPN's coverage of the Golden State/San Antonio NBA series gave it the fourth and fifth best-rated programs of the week, with coverage of the NBA Draft Lottery coming in eighth.