Chevron's Bangladesh worker protests threaten $2B asset sale

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is threatening to fire workers protesting against the planned sale of its assets in Bangladesh to Chinese investors, in a dispute that could delay the ~$2B deal, Reuters reports.

600 workers have halted work because the deal has not been approved by the government, according to the local union, which says it wants the jobs guaranteed for at least three years after the handover to the new company.

The Bangladesh government has the right of first refusal in any sale of CVX's assets in the country; CVX sells all the output from its Bangladeshi fields to state-run Petrobangla.