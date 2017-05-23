Falling coal prices will not affect 2017 export volumes, CSX says

A steep drop in export coal prices should not affect year-end volumes CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) expects to ship to eastern U.S. ports, COO Cindy Sanborn says.

The railroad still sees total 2017 seaborne metallurgical and thermal tonnage hauled to fall in the mid- to upper 20M range, Sanborn says.

Railroad damage in Australia caused by a cyclone sent U.S. export met prices skyrocketing to $295/metric ton in mid-April but have since dropped to $159, back to where prices were before the spike.

CSX's Q1 export volumes jumped 50% Y/Y to 8.7M metric tons, as met coal volumes rose 23% to 5.3M tons and thermal volumes soared 127% to 3.4M tons.