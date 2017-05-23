Reuters: Bunge and Glencore discuss partnership, not sale

Bunge (NYSE:BG) -3.3% AH as Reuters reports the company talked with Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) agricultural unit about setting up a North American partnership, not a sale of the entire company.

Bunge surged more than 16% in today's trade after WSJ reported that Glencore had approached it about a "possible consensual business combination."

Merger talk in the ag sector has been rising for months as commodities prices remain stubbornly low, but some analysts say BG's potentially high price tag, with a current valuation of ~$11B, raises questions about the feasibility of a deal.